Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack’s off-season program is a family affair

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Natasha Mack was a force to be reckoned with at Lufkin High School and Angelina College.

As an Oklahoma State Cowgirl, she led the league in blocks, but as OSU was getting ready for the postseason, the sports world came to a halt.

“It was heartbreaking because I was ready to play in the Big 12 and hopefully in the NCAA Tournament,” said Mack. “But it’s just something you have to go with, you got to adapt to it.”

Now she’s adapting to staying in shape back home in East Texas, but instead of first-rate facilities, she’s using logs and chairs.

And the one leading her through these grueling workouts, is her older brother, Serrick Lee.

“Honestly it’s been hell and hot water, I’m not even going to lie to you it’s been hard but he pushes me to be the best that I can be, no slack,” said Mack.

“This is every day, this is every day, we’re going to cause beef, if she ain’t mad at me, then I ain’t getting in that work, honestly,” said Lee.

While the process isn’t always pleasant, through the sweat and the exhaustion, she knows he’s always in her corner.

“It honestly means a lot, for somebody to see my potential more than I can see it you know, see it through somebody else’s eyes, so it means a lot to me,” said Mack.

“It’s just a family bond thing, it doesn’t get any better than that, family is everything this way,” said Lee.

Mack has one more season left in Stillwater, but also has her eyes set, on the WNBA.

“I’m gonna make it happen, it’s going to happen one way or the other, my dreams are going to come true,” said Mack.

“If she wants to be there, we’re going to get her there, she wants to be in the league, we’re going to make it happen,” said Lee.

Each day, mack gets one log press, and cement jump shot closer.

Mack was a second team All-Big 12, and All-Defensive team selection this past season. She is also the league’s Newcomer of the year as she averaged a double-double at 17.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per contest.

Mack set an OSU single season record in blocked shots with 96.

