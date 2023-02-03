Consistency within the Big 12 has been an issue for Oklahoma and West Virginia this season.

However, the visiting Sooners will look for an eighth consecutive victory over the Mountaineers on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.

Oklahoma (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) and West Virginia (13-9, 2-7) share the same dismal league record, and are a combined 1-8 against ranked conference opponents. The Sooners have lost four straight league games by an average margin of 13.8 points since their 77-76 home win over West Virginia on Jan. 14.

The Sooners didn’t make a field goal over the final 6:14 of that triumph, and shot 34.8 percent during Wednesday’s 71-61 home defeat to rival Oklahoma State. That came after making 57.6 percent of their shots Jan. 28 during an impressive 93-69 home victory over then-No. 2 Alabama.

“We’ll keep fighting. We’re gonna build this thing,” said Oklahoma coach Porter Moser. “We’ve got to put (the Oklahoma State game) behind us, and put together a game plan (for West Virginia). That’s our focus.”

Oklahoma has lost three straight road games. The Sooners shot 35.8 percent while losing the last two at Oklahoma State and then-No. 11 TCU by a combined 43 points.

West Virginia just shot 43.9 percent during this week’s 76-72 loss at No. 15 TCU. Perhaps more concerning for coach Bob Huggins was that his Mountaineers were outscored 48-30 in the paint, 12-3 off turnovers and 20-9 in fast break points.

“You have guys making excuses,” Huggins said. “Guys who are supposed to be your leaders did not lead. You can’t have your leaders pouting because they made mistakes.”

A bounce back from the Mountaineers is possible at home, where they shot 46.3 percent during an 80-77 win over then-No. 15 Auburn last weekend. Erik Stevenson (14.0 points per game) scored a career-best 31 points in that contest, and has averaged 21.3 points in the last three games.

Stevenson was held to nine points at Oklahoma, which got 22 points from Grant Sherfeld (16.9 points per game). Sherfeld scored a team-high 14 points versus Oklahoma State.

