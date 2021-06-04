Old Dominion beats Jacksonville 4-3 in Columbia Regional

Sports
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)Kenny Levari and Kyle Battle each had two RBIs on Friday night and No. 11 overall seed Old Dominion beat Jacksonville 4-3 in a Columbia Regional opener.

The Monarchs (43-14) will face regional host and second-seeded South Carolina on Saturday. The No. 4 regional seed Dolphins (16-33) will face No. 3 seed Virginia Saturday in a loser-out game.

Battle scored on Levari’s two-run home run in the first inning and added a two-run double in the second that capped the scoring in the game.

Jacksonville had three runs on four hits in the first inning and forced a pitching change after Jesus Pacheco’s leadoff single in the second. Jacob Gomez (6-1) came on in relief and gave up one hit over 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Noah Dean got his ninth save of the season.

Tyler Santana (5-8) gave up five hits in eight innings in the complete game loss for Jacksonville. He gave up one hit after the second inning.

