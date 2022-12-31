BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP)Crystal Palace picked up three points in its final game of 2022 with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jordan Ayew opened the scoring when he rose highest to meet Michael Olise’s corner and cushioned a header into the bottom right corner from the edge of the six-yard box in the 19th minute.

The midtable Eagles extended their lead in the 36th after Olise once again set up a teammate from a perfectly placed corner. This time it was Eberechi Eze, who wasted no time in curling a right-footed effort into the bottom left corner from close to the penalty spot.

Both teams paid tribute to soccer great Pele with a minute’s applause before the game started under heavy rain.

New Bournemouth owners Bill Foley and actor Michael B. Jordan were introduced on the field before kickoff.

Bournemouth is 15th, three points above the relegation zone.

