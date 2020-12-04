Olujobi shoots North Carolina A&T past The Citadel, 92-73

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Femi Olujobi hit 13 of 15 shots from the field to post 29 points to go with nine rebounds and North Carolina A&T built a double-digit lead in the first half and made it stand up in a 92-73 win at The Citadel Wednesday night.

Olujobi has been the Aggies go-to player through their first three games, posting totals of 34 and 20 to go with his effort against the Bulldogs. Devonte Boykins hit 7 of 15 shots to finish with 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Aggies (2-1), whose lone loss came at Clemson.

North Carolina A&T shot 37 of 65 from the field (56.9 percent), including 7 of 22 from behind the three-point arc.

The Aggies built a 48-36 lead in the first half and stretched it in the second.

Preston Parks had 19 points to lead The Citadel (1-2), with Frankie Johnson adding another 13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51