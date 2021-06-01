Olympic badminton champion Marin injured, won’t defend title

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP)Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin will not defend her title at the Tokyo Games because of a knee injury.

Marin said Tuesday that medical tests confirmed she has damage to her meniscus and a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee. The Spanish star is expected to undergo surgery this week.

”It’s another tough blow that I will have to overcome,” Marin said on her Instagram account. ”But make no mistake about it, I’ll be back.”

Marin, a three-time world champion and a five-time European champion, was injured during training last week. She had a similar injury in her right knee in 2019.

Marin was one of Spain’s best hopes for a gold medal in Tokyo, having reached the final in all five tournaments she played this year, winning four of them.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51