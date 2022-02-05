BEIJING (KXAN) — Over the course of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, 327 medals will be awarded in 109 different events.

KXAN is keeping track of the medal count in the table below. The convention used by the International Olympic Committee is to sort by the number of gold medals, then silver, then bronze. This means the country that wins the most medals overall may not necessarily be at the top of the table.

The first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games was won by Norway’s Therese Johaug in the Women’s 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon. Natalia Nepryaeva (Russian Olympic Committee) won silver, and Teresa Stadlober (Austria) took bronze.

The chart below shows how the number of medals awarded to each country has changed throughout the competition.

Team USA Medals

As of Feb. 5, the United States has yet to medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

In 2018, the United States won a total of 23 medals, its fifth highest total ever. The 2010 Games, in Vancouver, saw the most medals for Team USA, with 37. Here’s a look at the medal totals over the past five Winter Olympics:

All-Time Medal Count

When it comes to the all-time Winter Olympics medal count, Norway leads, with 368 total medals. Second place goes to the United States, with 305 medals won between Chamonix in 1924 and Pyeongchang in 2018. Germany takes the third spot, with 259 medals.