BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — Three members of the US biathlon team won’t stop representing our country when the Olympics end.

The athletes of Team USA represent our country on the world stage and some of them take that a step further by serving in the military.

That includes three members of the biathlon team who are part of the Vermont National Guard.

Wearing red, white and blue at the Olympics is the honor of a lifetime.

“Just so many different ways to wear the flag and represent the country and it’s been a really unique experience for me,” said Olympian Deedra Irwin.

For Irwin, representing our country doesn’t end in Beijing.

“You really just learned to really respect wearing the American flag and being there for your nation and so its really cool be able to represent the army national guard, Vermont specifically,” she added.

While the weapons the biathletes use differ from those in the Army, she says her National Guard training has helped – especially with self-awareness and focus.

“It’s a lot easier now for me to flip that switch,” said Irwin. “Kind of ignore all the background noise.”

Two of her teammates – Leif Nordgren and Sean Doherty – compete, train and serve alongside her.

“It is a distinct honor to represent our country as a member of the military, and to be able to carry that here to the Olympics,” said Doherty. “I think that’s a really special thing.”

And – whether they are serving or competing, in the US or around the world, they have each other.

“You can really rely on each other to get through that time when you might be struggling the most,” added Nordgren.

And an extra special moment here in Beijing for Leif Nordgren. His wife gave birth to their first child just two days before his competition.