Frontier fight: See what happened before takeoff …

UT Tyler beats Texas A&M-Commerce 70-67

EAST TEXAS UNTOLD: The story behind the Olympic Plaza

Palestine ISD hosts meeting to educate community …

East Texas first responders seeing rise in brush …

Man angry over McDonald’s order shoots into store

Bullard FFA students show off their animals at Smith …

Trenia Tillis-Hoard earns 500th career victory

Job fair held amid hiring struggles in East Texas

Henderson Police make arrest, seize guns and large …