Team USA is within two medals of its 2018 haul after collecting silver in women’s hockey and bronze in speed skating’s women’s 1000m event.

The former came via a gold-medal game loss to Canada while the latter courtesy of Brittany Bowe, the former Florida Atlantic basketball player who now has an individual Olympic medal in addition to a world record and a team medal from 2018.

At the conclusion of Day 13 competition (Thursday, Feb. 17) here are some notes and the medal chart:

Team USA: The nation’s 20th and 21st medals of these Games bring the totals to eight gold, eight silver, five bronze.

The nation’s 20th and 21st medals of these Games bring the totals to eight gold, eight silver, five bronze. Norway (NOR): Norway continues to sit atop the medal chart for total medals won at these Games – 29 (14 gold, 7 silver, 8 bronze). Norway’s best Games was PyeongChang 2018 where they won 39 medals (14 gold, 14 silver, 11 bronze).

Norway continues to sit atop the medal chart for total medals won at these Games – 29 (14 gold, 7 silver, 8 bronze). Norway’s best Games was PyeongChang 2018 where they won 39 medals (14 gold, 14 silver, 11 bronze). Norway’s 14th gold ties the record for most gold medals any nation has won in a single Winter Olympics (Norway 2018, Germany 2018, Canada 2010). Norway has strong opportunities to break the record.

With 51 medals still up for grabs, Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29).

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

SEE MORE: In The Village: Bronze medalist Megan Nick joins Beisel

WINTER OLYMPICS MEDAL COUNT FOR 02/17/2022

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 14 7 8 29 ROC 5 9 12 26 Germany 10 7 5 22 Team USA 8 8 5 21 Canada 4 5 11 20 Austria 6 7 4 17 Japan 3 5 9 17 Italy 2 7 7 16 Sweden 7 4 4 15 Netherlands 6 5 4 15

See the live medal count for full medal standings and results from the 2022 Winter Olympics, updated in real-time throughout each competition day.