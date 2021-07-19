Alternate on U.S. women’s gymnastics team tests positive for COVID-19 days before Olympic Games

Members of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team stand on the stage following the Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis. (Photo: Carmen Mandato / Getty Images file via NBC News)

TOKYO (KETK) – An alternate on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Olympic Games are set to begin after being delayed for a year due to the pandemic.

The member of the team was not identified publicly, but NBC News reports that she is “between the ages of 10 and 19.” Simone Biles, a Texas native who won four gold medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016, is 24 years old.

The team said that the woman tested positive while training for the Games in Narita, a town roughly 35 miles east of Tokyo. The members arrived in Japan last Thursday and have stayed at their hotel or practiced at venues.

The report states that the team has not gone into Tokyo. Another team member who is considered a “close contact” of the woman who tested positive has been placed “on standby.” No other identifying details for her were released.

The Opening Ceremonies for the Games will be on Thursday with women’s gymnastics competitions set to begin on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.