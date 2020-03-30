Tokyo organizers pick new date for postponed Olympic Games

TOKYO (KETK) – Olympic organizers and officials have settled on a new date for the postponed 2020 Games that have been put on hold due to the coronavirus.

The new date has been set for July 23, 2021, almost exactly one year after they were originally supposed to be held in Tokyo. The closing ceremony will be held on August 8.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee announced that for the first time in history, an Olympics would be postponed after the spread of the coronavirus forced many countries to announce they would not attend out of safety.

The events were set to begin July 24 and run through August 9. Three other Olympics in history had been flat out canceled: 1916 for World War I, then 1940 and 1944 for World War II.

Other Games have received a black eye for significant countries choosing to boycott for various political reasons, such as the United States refusing to attend the 1980 Moscow Summer Games due to the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.

The scheduling of a new date allows various athletic federations throughout the world to reschedule qualifying events that had been halted due to COVID-19. It also allows athletes to adjust their training regimens.

The Paralympics were rescheduled to Aug. 24 – Sept. 5