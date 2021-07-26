WATCH: Sam Mikulak strong once again on parallel bars

|Team USA veteran Sam Mikulak scored a 15.000 on the parallel bars in the men’s Olympic gymnastics team final. He scored a 15.466 during qualifications and will compete in the event final later this week.
