Olympic gymnast Simone Biles arrives in Texas, reunites with family and friends

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal during the Women’s Balance Beam Final medal ceremony on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KETK)- Simone Biles returned to Houston on Thursday. She was greeted by friends and family at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

