WASHINGTON (AP)Johnny O’Neil had 17 points in American’s 71-64 victory against William & Mary on Wednesday night.

O’Neil also contributed five blocks for the Eagles (1-2). Elijah Stephens scored 14 points and added six assists and three steals. Matt Rogers was 5 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Tribe (1-3) were led in scoring by Gabe Dorsey, who finished with 16 points. William & Mary also got 13 points and 11 rebounds from Noah Collier. Chris Mullins also had nine points and three steals.

