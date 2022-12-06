EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Johnny O’Neil’s 18 points helped American defeat Mount St. Mary’s 69-61 on Tuesday night.

O’Neil also contributed eight rebounds for the Eagles (6-2). Matt Rogers scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor and added six rebounds. Geoff Sprouse recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Eagles extended their winning streak to six games.

The Mountaineers (4-6) were led in scoring by Deandre Thomas, who finished with 18 points and three steals. Malik Jefferson added 16 points and seven rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s. Xavier Lipscomb also had eight points and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.