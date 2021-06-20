Ons Jabeur secures landmark victory in Birmingham final

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP)Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Viking Classic final on Sunday.

It was also the Tunisian player’s first victory against Kasatkina. The fourth-seeded Russian, who was going for her third title this year, had won both previous contests against Jabeur, but they were not on grass.

The 24th-ranked Jabeur lost her two previous singles finals – against Kasatkina in Moscow in 2018 and at Charleston earlier this season.

Jabeur has a tour-leading 28 wins this year, tied with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51