Opelka beats Tsitsipas to reach National Bank Open final

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP)American Reilly Opelka beat third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Saturday to reach the National Bank Open final.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka saved the lone break point he faced, had 17 aces and won 77% of his first-serve points in the match that took 2 hours, 32 minutes. He ended the match with one last blast of a serve that Tsitsipas simply couldn’t corral.

Opelka will face the winner of the night match between top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia and American John Isner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51