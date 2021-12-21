Oregon holds on late to beat Pepperdine, 68-59

EUGENE, Ore. (AP)De’Vion Harmon hit four straight free throws in the final minute to allow Oregon to hold off Pepperdine 68-59 on Tuesday night.

Will Richardson scored 19 points and had seven assists to lead the Ducks (7-6), who rebounded from a 78-70 loss to No. 1 Baylor but earned just their second win in their last five games.

Pepperdine took charge early and held the lead until a Franck Kepnang scored six straight points to put Oregon up 27-25 with 3:38 left in the first half. The Waves tied the game twice early in the second half and trailed by just one, 49-48, after Victor Ohia’s three-point play midway through the half.

Quincy Guerrier hit a 3 with 1:18 left to push the Oregon lead to nine at 64-55 and the teams traded free throws in the final minute.

Jacob Young scored 10 points for Oregon, which shot 26 of 61 from the field (42.6%) and was just 4 of 18 from beyond the arc. Guerrier added nine points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Jan Zidek and Jade’ Smith each scored 13 points to lead Pepperdine (5-9), which is winless in its first five road games. Victor Ohia Obioha added 10 points and snared eight rebounds off the bench.

The Ducks will take eight days off before returning to Pac-12 play Dec. 30 when they host Colorado.

