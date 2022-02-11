California will attempt to win at Oregon for the first time since 2014 and complete a two-game sweep in the Beaver State this week when the Golden Bears duel with the Ducks in a Pac-12 Conference game Saturday at Eugene, Ore.

Oregon (16-7, 9-3 Pac-12) has defeated Cal (10-15, 3-11) nine consecutive times, including five straight at home dating back to January 2014, when the Golden Bears ventured north and returned home with a 96-83 victory.

Cal set the stage for a possible sweep of the Pac-12’s Oregon schools with a 63-61 upset win over Oregon State on Wednesday.

“You have to have the right kind of character,” Cal coach Mark Fox said Wednesday after ending a 10-game losing streak. “Coach (Bill) Walsh built the (San Francisco) 49ers with the philosophy that winners behave like winners before they win. These young men weren’t winning, but they were functioning like winners, so you had to know things would eventually turn around if we did the right thing.”

Joel Brown was the star of the win, contributing nine points, a career-high nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals to Cal’s first road win of the season. Jordan Shepherd had a team-leading 15 points.

The Golden Bears will be seeing Oregon for the first time this season. The Ducks have won four in a row and 10 of 11 to vault themselves into the thick of the Pac-12 regular-season title chase.

Oregon’s confidence level is high after a 68-60 home win Thursday over Stanford after the Ducks lost to the Cardinal 72-69 on the road in December. De’Vion Harmon led the way Thursday with a game-high 21 points.

“I’m a really good basketball player. I can put the ball in the cup,” Harmon said. “Tonight was my night, but I’ve been doing this for a long time. It ain’t nothing new to me. It don’t matter who’s having the best night. It don’t matter who’s having an off night. As long as we’re winning, that’s all that matters.”

The Ducks’ nice run of late has included road wins at nationally ranked UCLA and Southern California. Oregon’s last two losses have come at home – Dec. 18 in a nonconference game against Baylor and Jan. 25 against Colorado.

