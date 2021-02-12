Oregon QB Tyler Shough announces intention to transfer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP)Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough has announced he is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Shough started all seven games for the Ducks this season as a redshirt sophomore, passing for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was intercepted six times.

Oregon finished 4-3 overall and won the Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over USC in the championship game. The Ducks fell 34-17 to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.

”Thank you to my teammates and brothers for making this place a home. I will forever cherish the bonds we have built together,” Shough posted to Twitter. ”Once a Duck, always a Duck.”

Shough is the eighth scholarship player at Oregon who has announced a decision to transfer.

