Oregon St holds off UTSA 73-61, snaps 3-game losing streak

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Ethan Thompson scored 22 points and Oregon State rallied late to beat UTSA 73-61 on Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak.

UTSA scored the first 13 points of the game, held a 34-30 advantage at the break and led for much of the second half. But Oregon State took a 53-52 lead on Zach Reichle’s basket with 5:28 to go, starting an 11-2 run to make it 62-54 at the 1:51 mark. The Beavers had a two-possession lead the rest of the way.

In its previous three games, Oregon State (3-3) had second-half leads of 10 points (Washington State), 11 (Wyoming) and eight (Portland) but weren’t able to hang on.

Jarod Lucas and Warith Alatishe each added 13 points for Oregon State. The Beavers had their game against USC on Sunday postponed, and could go 29 days between Pac-12 opponents when facing Stanford on December 31.

Cedrick Alley Jr. led UTSA (2-3) with 14 points. Jhivvan Jackson, averaging 18.7 points per game, finished with 10 on 3-of-18 shooting and Keaton Wallace was held to five points after making just 1 of 11 from the field.

Last year, the duo of Jackson and Wallace were one of the most dynamic backcourt combinations in the nation. Jackson set Conference USA and UTSA records with 26.8 points per game – ranking second nationally – and Wallace averaged 18.8 points.

