CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Dexter Akanno scored 12 of his game-high 15 points in the first eight minutes of the second half as Oregon State pushed its lead into double digits and pulled away with a 60-43 win over Florida A&M on Friday night.

The Beavers posted their second straight win to start the season while handing the Rattlers their third straight loss.

Oregon State held a five-point lead at intermission, but Akanno opened the second half by throwing down a dunk and scored 12 of the Beavers’ first 13 points of the half.

Jordan Pope scored 14 points and Rodrigue Andela scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench for Oregon State.

Jordan Tillmon paced the Rattlers with 12 points and Chase Barrs added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Florida A&M has lost three straight in Oregon, falling to No. 21 Oregon, Portland and Oregon State. The Rattlers play at Miami Tuesday and will play six of their first seven games on the road.

