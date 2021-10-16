Orgeron, Parker lead McNeese to 35-17 Southland win

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Cody Orgeron threw for two touchdowns and Josh Parker ran for two as McNeese defeated Northwestern State 35-17 on Saturday.

Parker’s second score, on a 19-yard run to cap a nine-play, five-minute drive, staked the Cowboys (2-4, 1-2 Southland Conference) to a 28-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

Orgeron completed 16 of 25 passes for 176 yards. Parker gained 74 yards on 16 carries.

Parker’s first touchdown came after Northwestern State was pinned at its 1-yard line and managed a 32-yard punt, giving the Cowboys a short field. McNeese scored in three plays.

Northwestern State’s Zach Clement came on in relief at quarterback and scored twice late for the Demons (1-5, 1-2). Clement was 8-of-15 passing for 147 yards and rushed for a net of minus-7 yards with two sacks. Eddie Godina kicked a 26-yard field goal as the Demons took the early 3-0 lead.

McNeese compiled 337 yards total offense to Northwestern State’s 254, and forced nine punts by the Demons.

