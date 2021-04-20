Orioles’ Santander sprains left ankle on play at first base

MIAMI (AP)Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander had to be helped off the field after he sprained his left ankle in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Miami.

X-rays were negative, and an MRI was planned.

Santander singled and was hurt returning to first base on a pickoff throw. He was replaced by Austin Hays, who was activated before the game after being sidelined since April because of a right hamstring strain.

