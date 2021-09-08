Orioles turn to Matt Harvey vs. Royals

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Matt Harvey makes what could be his last start of the 2021 season when he faces the visiting Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Harvey (6-13, 6.28 ERA) is 0-4 in his last six outings, and the Orioles are 0-6 in his starts during that stretch. He allowed four runs on six hits in four innings in a no-decision against the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday.

The veteran could remain in the rotation or the Orioles (44-93) could opt to look at some of their prospects over the final weeks of the season.

“We’ve gone start-to-start with Harvey here for the last four or five starts,” Hyde said Tuesday. “Anything he’s given us this second half has been a bonus. He’s taken the ball every fifth day, and from the past couple years not pitching much to doing what he’s done this year has been amazing. And so, he’ll start (Wednesday) and we’ll re-evaluate after that.”

Harvey, 32, has made 27 starts this season. He last made 28 starts in 2018 and his career high is 29 in 2015. He’s the only Orioles pitcher who has remained in the rotation the entire season.

“I couldn’t be happier that I’ve … taken the ball every fifth day,” he said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve done that.”

Harvey is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA in five career starts against the Royals, however his most well-known appearance against them came in the 2015 World Series.

Harvey came out to begin the ninth inning with Mets up 2-0 in Game 5, but he issued a walk and an RBI double before being lifted from the game. The Royals tied it and won the game in 12 innings to clinch the series.

Kansas City (62-76) counters with veteran left-hander Mike Minor (8-12, 5.25) on Wednesday.

Minor hasn’t won since July 26, though he has pitched well enough to do so on several occasions.

He gave up three runs — two earned — on five hits in five innings in a 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. An error and single followed by a three-run homer by Amed Rosario on an inside fastball led to Minor’s undoing in the fifth.

“After throwing in all day to those guys, maybe he was looking for it or quick to it,” Minor said. “But I still made quality pitches that whole inning. It just didn’t look like it because there were a lot of hits.”

Minor is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in seven games (four starts) against the Orioles.

The Orioles evened the four-game series at one win apiece following their 7-3 victory on Tuesday night.

Cedric Mullins homered for the third straight game, giving him 27 on the season. Austin Hays’ two-run shot pushed his career-high hitting streak to 14 games and DJ Stewart homered as well.

Mike Baumann allowed one unearned run in 3 2/3 innings to earn a win in his major league debut.

The Royals got a home run from Carlos Santana and two hits from Nicky Lopez and Edward Olivares.

Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar went six innings for the second time in a row, giving up six runs on five hits.

“He used the slider more than he has ever used in his life,” manager Mike Matheny said. “He couldn’t execute the fastball like he wanted to.”

Baltimore’s Trey Mancini missed his second game due to general soreness on his right side. He is day-to-day.

