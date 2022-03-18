Greg Vanney was frustrated by the LA Galaxy’s set-piece failings last week, believing they are not far away from “a pretty good formula” ahead of Saturday’s game against Orlando City.

The Galaxy followed back-to-back 1-0 wins to start the season with a 3-2 defeat to the Seattle Sounders. Seattle’s first goal came from a corner, its second from a penalty and the third following a half-cleared set piece.

Looking ahead to the visit of Orlando, which Vanney compared to the Sounders as “another team that likes to have the ball”, the Galaxy coach suggested his team’s “mentality” from such situations was an issue.

But Vanney thinks the Galaxy can be a real force if they address this one issue.

“We’ve got to minimize their opportunities, continue to try to control the ball, finish our opportunities,” he said. “If we can get the lead, we’ve got to manage it better than we did the last one. I think for us, it’s about continuing to improve on ourselves and each phase of the game.

“I’d like for us to build off our playing performance last week and then do better on the set pieces. That’s an obvious statement, but if we can do that then we have a pretty good formula going at the moment.”

Orlando also lost last week, to FC Cincinnati, after starting with consecutive clean sheets.

Oscar Pareja is prepared for a stern test from the Galaxy.

“They are an important rival. They’re from the other conference, but it’s important for us as well to find our points back. The players are motivated like always, and we are ready and prepared.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LA Galaxy – Douglas Costa

Costa has scored prettier goals than his first in Galaxy colors against Seattle last week, a free kick that deflected past a wrong-footed goalkeeper, but he will hope that is the platform to kick-start his MLS career. That was his only shot on target across his past two games, though, and LA will want more consistency.

Orlando City – Alexandre Pato

Orlando have their own former Brazil forward in Pato. “I’ve known Pato for a long time,” Costa said this week. “He’s a friend, we’ve played on the youth and senior national team a couple of times. I hope everything goes well for him here – except on Saturday.”

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be the first meeting between the Galaxy and Orlando since May 2019. The home side won each of the first four meetings (two each) before the Galaxy won 1-0 at Exploria Stadium in the last meeting.

– The Galaxy opened their season with a 1-0 home win over New York City FC, their fourth straight home win over Eastern Conference opposition. The Galaxy have won eight of their past 10 at home against Eastern foes (L2), last losing to New England in June 2019.

– Orlando City has won only one of its past 14 away matches against Western Conference opponents (D3 L10) dating back to June 2018, a 2-1 win at Sporting Kansas City in September 2020. Orlando has never won in California, losing four times and drawing twice in six games at San Jose, the Galaxy and LAFC.

– Raheem Edwards has recorded an assist in each of his first three games with the Galaxy, becoming the fourth player in the past 20 seasons to record an assist in each of his first three games with a new team (A. Pozuelo, G. dos Santos, D. Chiumiento). The last player to record an assist in his first four games with a new team was Andy Williams with Columbus in 1998 (seven straight).

– Orlando City held 69.5 percent of the possession in its loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, the second highest possession figure in the team’s MLS history (72.3 per cent vs Vancouver in 2018). The Lions have won only five of the 21 matches in which they held 60 percent or more of the ball in the club’s MLS history.