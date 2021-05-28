Orlando City-Red Bulls Preview

Gerhard Struber says New York Red Bulls have no time to feel sorry for themselves following a disappointing set of results as they prepare for the visit of Orlando City SC.

NYRB have lost back-to-back matches – 1-0 to Philadelphia Union and 3-1 to New England Revolution, both away from home – to slip to 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Andre Reyes gave the Red Bulls an early lead against the Revs, but the center-back was sent off before half-time and Struber’s side ultimately capitulated.

New York have had a week to stew on that fourth loss of the season and Struber is seeking an instant response against an Orlando side in good form.

“We have no time to cry,” he said. “The season is not a sprint, it’s a marathon.

“The season is long and with this attitude, with this spirit, with this teamwork, we are absolutely in the right way. The results, they will come. I am 100 per cent convinced about that.”

Orlando are second in the Eastern Conference, two points behind leaders New England with a game in hand, after drawing three and winning three of their first six matches.

That includes successive 1-0 wins over DC United and Toronto FC, and boss Oscar Pareja believes the first of those victories will be good preparation against high-pressing NYRB.

“The Red Bulls play in a certain way that has been very constant for years,” Pareja said.

“Since Jesse Marsch and Chris Armas, and Gerhard Struber has continued with the same structure. We’ll have to try to neutralize it.

“I don’t remember that DC took a shot in the second half to our goal. We defended low in that block. It doesn’t mean we’re not playing well.

“We just put the block lower and we knew that they would give us spaces.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New York Red Bulls – Sean Nealis

The Red Bulls may have lost their last two games, but they have won back-to-back matches on home soil without conceding. Nealis started both of those games and, having lost Aaron Long to a long-term injury and Reyes to suspension, he will now have to adapt to another central-defensive partner.

Orlando City SC – Robert Jansson

There will be plenty of talented attacking players on the field at Red Bull Arena, but Orlando’s strong start to the campaign has been built on a solid defense. Jansson has been an ever-present at the back in 2021 and is seeking a fifth clean sheet in seven appearances.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Red Bulls and Orlando drew the last meeting between the teams 1-1 at Red Bull Arena in October 2020. New York holds a slight edge over Orlando, winning six times to the Lions’ five wins with two draws in the 13 meetings. The same result has never occurred in consecutive matches between the sides.

– New York has won four of its last five at Red Bull Arena, including keeping clean sheets in the last two, both victories. The Red Bulls last kept three or more straight clean sheets at home during a run of seven straight shutouts (incl. Playoffs) in 2018 (all wins).

– Orlando has conceded just two goals in its first six matches this season (W3 D3) after allowing at least five goals at this stage in each of the club’s first six MLS seasons. Orlando’s four clean sheets already equals its total from the entire 2020 regular season.

– Reyes became the first player in MLS this season to both score and receive a red card in the same match with his red card against New England. He’s the first Red Bulls player to do so since Thierry Henry against Portland in June 2011.

– Orlando has the best cross completion rate in MLS this season, connecting on a league-high 37.5 percent of its crosses (including corners).