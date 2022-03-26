Oscar Pareja insists Orlando City SC will be fully prepared for Sunday’s MLS contest with Portland Timbers in what is the first meeting between the sides since August 2020.

Portland battled to a 2-1 victory against Orlando 19 months ago to win the MLS is Back Tournament and went on to finish third in the Western Conference that season.

The sides did not face off last season, but City head coach Pareja knows exactly what to expect at Providence Park, a ground his side last visited three years ago.

“Portland’s a rival that we remember with our first final in 2020; now this gives us the opportunity to go to their place on a turf field, which is not a minor detail,” he said.

“It’s something that we have been preparing the group on during the week, a team that already had a difficult result in their last game and we’re ready.”

Orlando beat LA Galaxy 1-0 last time out to make it two wins, a draw and a defeat from their opening four matches, while Portland have taken five points from the first 12 on offer.

The visitors are without a few players due to international call-ups, with first-choice keeper Pedro Gallese among those absent, but Timbers boss Giovanni Savarese is still expecting a tough test.

“You can see a team that has clear ideas in what they want to do, in terms of attacking down both sides and creating chances,” Savarese said.

“They’ll need to make some changes due to international duty, but we have looked at all the different options they have. Even so they’re still a competitive team with a clear idea.

“They showed what they can do away in LA [against Galaxy] so we know what we have to do against a team we haven’t played in a while.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland – Yimmi Chara

Chara leads Portland this season for both goals and assists, having found the net twice in his first four appearances and set up the same number for his teammates. That has coincided with Sebastian Blanco’s slow integration into the side as he looks to regain full fitness, with Savarese no doubt eager to get both in his starting line-up here.

Orlando – Facundo Torres

Uruguay international Torres scored what proved to be the winning goal for Orlando away at Galaxy with a strike inside nine minutes. That was the 21-year-old’s first goal since joining from Penarol on a Young Designated Player contract – the first of what City fans will hope is a vast number of goals for the club.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be the first meeting between the Timbers and Orlando City since the MLS is Back Tournament Final in August 2020, won by Portland. The last time these sides met in the regular season was a 1-1 draw in Portland in July 2019.

– Portland’s win, two draws and a loss through four games may seem like a slow start, but it is actually strong for the Timbers as the five points at this stage of a season is third best in club history (9 in 2017 and 2020).

– Orlando’s 2-0 win at Portland in April 2015 was just the sixth match in club history and the first on the West Coast. The Lions would go winless in their next 13 matches in the Pacific Time Zone (D5 L8) before beating the Galaxy last week in Carson.

– Both of the Timbers’ starting center-backs are in the top five in MLS in headed clearances (Zach McGraw – 18, Bill Tuiloma – 15) while McGraw’s 33 total clearances are most in the league this season. Orlando City’s Antonio Carlos leads MLS in headed clearances with 20.

– Sunday will mark Oscar Pareja’s 300th regular season match as an MLS manager spanning his time with Colorado, Dallas, and Orlando. Pareja will become the third foreign manager to reach the 300-game mark (Frank Yallop and Steve Nicol being the others).