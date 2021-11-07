Orlando makes the playoffs with 2-0 win over Montreal

MONTREAL (AP)Orlando City FC didn’t just beat CF Montreal 2-0 on Sunday. They also clinched an MLS playoff spot.

Sebastian Mendez and Daryl Dike both scored in the game, which put an end to CF Montreal’s playoff aspirations. Montreal (12-11-11) needed a win to make it into the playoffs.

Orlando (12-9-13) will face New York City FC in the first round of the playoffs.

The first goal came just before the hour mark, when Mendez found the ball on the right of the box and sent the ball into the top corner of the net. Orlando’s second goal came when Dike went around goalkeeper Sebastian Breza and passing the ball in.

CF Montreal’s Rudy Camacho was sent off in the game for diving into a tackle on Dike with his studs up.