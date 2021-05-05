Orlando’s Pato sidelined 3-6 weeks after knee surgery

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Orlando forward Alexandre Pato is expected to be sidelined for three to six weeks following arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

The 31-year-old Brazilian was operated on Tuesday by Orlando chief medical officer Dr. Craig Mintzer at the Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute.

Pato was hurt during the 80th minute of his Major League Soccer debut against Atlanta on April 17.

Pato’s full name is Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva and his nickname is Portuguese for ”Duck.” He played for Brazil’s Internacionale (2006-07), AC Milan (2007-13), Corinthians (2013-14), Sao Paulo (2014-15, 2019-20), Chelsea (2015-16), Villarreal (2016-17) and China’s Tianjin Quanjian (2017-18).

Pato scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for Brazil from 2008-13, including at the 2011 Copa America.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports