Oršić nets hat trick as Dinamo stuns Tottenham 3-0 in EL

MILAN (AP)Mislav Oršić scored a hat trick, including the winner in extra time, as Dinamo Zagreb stunned Tottenham 3-0 on Thursday to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg and reach the Europa League quarterfinals.

Playing just three days after its coach was handed a prison sentence and resigned, Zagreb completed an unlikely turnaround when Oršić dribbled between two Tottenham defenders and fired in a shot from the edge of the area for his third goal.

Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo coach on Monday after Croatia’s Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud. He was replaced by assistant Damir Krznar.

And Zagreb looked better organized throughout against a Tottenham team led by Jose Mourinho, although the hosts needed more than an hour to break the deadlock.

Oršić delivered the opener with another great strike, collecting the ball at the left edge of the area before curling a shot into the top corner. Oršić then leveled the tie on aggregate in the 82nd minute with a simpler finish from inside the penalty area to set up extra time.

After Oršić completed his hat trick in the 106th, Harry Kane had one last chance to rescue the game for Spurs when the ball fell to him in the box but his shot from six yards out was saved by Dominik Livakovic.

ARSENAL ADVANCES

Arsenal squeezed through to the quarterfinals despite a 1-0 loss at home to Olympiakos, advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

After a tight first half, Youssef El-Arabi, who also scored in the first leg, weaved through the box to score and give the Greek side hope after 51 minutes.

Arsenal missed a number of chances throughout the game, with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wasting a trio of opportunities, but the visitors’ hopes were ended when Ousseynou Ba was sent off for a second booking seven minutes from time.

OTHER MATCHES

Roma cruised through after a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Kiev completed a 5-1 victory on aggregate.

Spanish striker Borja Mayoral scored both goals for the Italian side either side of a reply from Junior Moraes.

Spanish team Granada advanced despite losing 2-1 at Molde after the Norwegian side netted an injury-time winner from the penalty spot. Granada scored a crucial away goal through substitute Roberto Soldado to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Manchester United was playing AC Milan in one of four later matches, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg England.

