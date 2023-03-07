SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Max Abmas scored 26 points and distributed 11 assists and Oral Roberts overwhelmed North Dakota State 92-58 in the Summit League Tournament championship game Tuesday night clinching an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Reserve Patrick Mwamba scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half and Isaac McBride, Connor Vanover and reserve Deshang Weaver each scored 10 points for Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts (30-4) finished 18-0 in league play and won twice in the league’s post-season tournament. It’s the program’s seventh NCAA Tournament berth.

The Golden Eagles failed to make the NCAA Tournament last year following its 2021 run to the Sweet 16, which ended with a 72-70 loss to Arkansas.

When asked what it would take to duplicate the 2021 run after beating down the Bison, Abmas said, “We’ve got to continue the intensity that we’ve had in this (Summit) tournament.”

Mwamba’s 17 points in 13 minutes before intermission and his six field goals (three from 3-point range) almost matched North Dakota’s seven total in 26 attempts and the Golden Eagles led 51-20 at halftime. Oral Roberts built an 18-3 lead and never trailed.

Boden Skunberg scored 18 points, Andrew Morgan 13 and Damari Wheeler-Thomas 10 for the Bison (16-17).

