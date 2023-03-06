MADRID (AP)Osasuna missed a chance to move closer to the European places after being held by Celta Vigo to 0-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

The setback left Osasuna in eighth place and extended its winless streak at home in the league to three matches. It was coming off losses to Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, when it also failed to score.

Osasuna came boosted by a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday. It also won at Sevilla in the league the previous weekend. The team is trying to make it to the Copa final for the second time after a runner-up finish in 2005.

The host had a goal disallowed for offside by Chimy Ávila in the 74th. It also came close to breaking the deadlock when Pablo Ibañez’s close-range attempt was saved by Celta goalkeeper Iván Villar in the 89th.

Celta moved to 12th place and next hosts Rayo Vallecano. Osasuna visits relegation-threatened Valencia.

Barcelona has a nine-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the standings.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports