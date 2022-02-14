When Oscar Tshiebwe announced he was transferring from West Virginia to Kentucky, it was assumed he would beef up the Wildcats’ rebounding while adding occasional scoring punch.

Instead, Tshiebwe has not only become the top rebounder in Division I, but has nearly doubled his scoring average from last season with the Mountaineers. Some are calling him a favorite for national Player of the Year honors.

Coming off a 27-point, 19-rebound performance Saturday in Kentucky’s 78-57 home win over Florida, Tshiebwe tries to add to an already glimmering resume Tuesday when the fourth-ranked Wildcats take on No. 16 Tennessee in SoutheasternConference action in Knoxville, Tenn.

Tshiebwe enters this one averaging 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game while connecting on 60.2 percent of his shots. For good measure, he also adds 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocked shots per game.

To put this breakout season into further perspective, consider that Tshiebwe averaged only 8.5 points in 10 games last season at West Virginia before opting to leave.

“He’s been a beast,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “This is high-level basketball here. This isn’t eighth grade.”

But Tshiebwe has been making opposing frontcourts look like junior high performers at times with his high work rate, outstanding athletic skill and a willingness to stick his nose into traffic for tough rebounds.

And the Wildcats (21-4, 10-2 SEC) have become a different team because of his play. They are a top 10 team nationally in points per game (81.3), field-goal percentage (.491), rebounds (41.2) and assists (17.1).

However, Kentucky likely is going to be short-handed against Tennessee. That’s because second-leading scorer TyTy Washington Jr. left Saturday’s game with a lower leg injury. X-rays were negative but Calipari is anticipating that Washington will be unable to play.

“He still might be out a week or two,” Calipari said. “It could be a muscle, it could be something that separated.”

Meanwhile, the Volunteers (18-6, 9-3) have won four in a row and seven of their last eight games since enduring a 107-79 setback against Kentucky on Jan. 15. They toppled Vanderbilt 73-64 on Saturday night in Knoxville behind 16 points from sixth man Zakai Zeigler.

Regarded as somewhat of an afterthought in this season’s recruiting class after coach Rick Barnes landed highly touted Kennedy Chandler, Zeigler has averaged 13.7 points in his last six games and hit in double figures in eight of Tennessee’s 12 SEC games.

“Zakai Zeigler’s got heart,” Barnes said. “I mean think how big it is. He’ll go in there and just get in the mix.”

Zeigler, as well as fellow guards Chandler and Santiago Vescovi, will need to be on point to help the Vols make up for Kentucky’s advantage inside. Vescovi (13.6 points per game) and Chandler (13.1) are the leading scorers in what’s been a balanced attack.

If Tennessee can extend its home record to 14-0, it will tie the Wildcats for second place in the SEC. It also has a visit from No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 26.

