WASHINGTON (AP)Jonathan Osorio scored in the 89th minute to help Toronto FC earn a 2-2 draw with DC United on Saturday.

Osorio, who missed the previous three matches with a lower-body injury, was in the right place to tap in a rebound for the equalizer.

Edison Flores gave United (4-6-2) an early lead with a goal in the 7th minute, but Ayo Akinola pulled Toronto (3-7-3) even with a goal – his first since July – in the 36th minute.

United took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Michael Estrada in the 56th minute.

Toronto had three fewer shots than United but had a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.

Bill Hamid saved four shots for United. Alex Bono had three saves for Toronto.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.