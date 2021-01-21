Owens scores 22 to lead Montana over Sacramento St. 78-66

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Kyle Owens scored a career-high 22 points and Montana beat Sacramento State 78-66 on Thursday, pouring in the most points the Hornets have allowed all season.

Robby Beasley III added 17 points for Montana (7-7, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney added 14 points. Mack Anderson had 12 points.

The Hornets had ranked fifth nationally, allowing 58.3 points per game.

Montana made 25 of 53 field goals (47%) against a Sac State team that had not allowed more than 65 points in a game this season. The Griz were 26 of 30 at the free throw line and also had fewer turnovers (9 to 11) and more assists (13 and 11) than the Hornets.

Ethan Esposito had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets (5-3, 3-2), who lost for the first time at home this season.. Bryce Fowler added 13 points. Brandon Davis had 11 points.

Sacramento State’s previous home loss was Feb. 29, 2020. The opponent? Montana.

