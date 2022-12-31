PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points, Adem Bona made the winning basket with 19 seconds left and No. 11 UCLA overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to beat Washington State 67-66 on Friday night.

The Bruins (11-2, 3-0 Pac-12) won their ninth straight thanks to a terrific defensive effort in the final 10 minutes when the Cougars (5-9, 0-3) went cold shooting and allowed UCLA the chance to rally.

Jaquez scored 16 points in the second half and was 10 for 10 at the foul line. Tyger Campbell added 16 points and David Singleton had 14, hitting a jumper with 1:43 left that pulled the Bruins to 64-63.

DJ Rodman led Washington State with a season-high 19 points and had a good look at a winning 3-pointer in the final seconds, but it hit the rim and UCLA won on the Palouse for only the third time in its last eight trips.

Mouhamed Gueye added 18 points and 18 rebounds for Washington State.

NO. 14 MIAMI 76, NOTRE DAME 65

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Nigel Pack scored 21 points in his return to Indiana and Miami beat Notre Dame.

A junior from Indianapolis, Pack made 5 of 8 3-pointers. The Kansas State transfer scored 13 points in opening 10 minutes to help stake the Hurricanes to a 25-16 lead.

Norchad Omier added 18 points, Isaiah Wong 15 and Jordan Miller 12 as Miami (13-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its ninth straight game.

Trey Wertz scored 15 points, Dane Goodwin 14 and Marcus Hammond 12 for the Fighting Irish (8-6, 0-3), who lost for the fourth time in five games.

NO. 15 WISCONSIN 76, WESTERN MICHIGAN 66

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Steven Crowl scored 20 of his career-high 25 points after halftime as Wisconsin ended a layoff of over two weeks and won its fifth straight game.

Wisconsin (10-2), which hadn’t played since Dec. 15, led 29-27 at halftime and outscored Western Michigan 16-4 in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second half. Wisconsin made its first seven shots from the floor during the second half.

Chucky Hepburn scored 11 points and Tyler Wahl added 10 for Wisconsin, which led by as many as 18 points in the second half. Tray Maddox Jr. scored 16 and Lamar Norman Jr. added 12 for Western Michigan (4-9).

PITTSBURGH 76, NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 74

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 31 points and Blake Hinson had seven points in the final minute and a half to help Pittsburgh knock off North Carolina.

Burton was 14 of 17 from the field and had six rebounds. He helped Pitt (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win its fourth straight game and remain unbeaten in conference play.

Hinson’s 3-pointer from the right wing put Pitt ahead for good 70-67 with 1:28 remaining. North Carolina (9-5, 1-2 ACC) closed the gap to two points, 74-72, on Tyler Nickel’s layup with two seconds left but Pitt ran out the clock to end the Tar Heels’ four-game winning streak.

Armando Bacot led North Carolina with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. It was his eighth double-double of the season. RJ Davis added 13 points and Pete Nance chipped in with 10 points.

