TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Miami’s nine-game losing streak to Florida State was a major source of frustration for coach Jim Larranaga. The Hurricanes made sure it is now history.

Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 20 Miami cruised to an 86-63 win over Florida State on Tuesday night.

Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles.

”The last few years, the nine-game winning streak was gnawing at me,” Larranaga said. ”I told the players that we needed to come ready to play and we did.”

Miami shot 9 of 14 (64.3%) from 3-point range in the first half, taking a 54-28 lead at the break and handed the Seminoles their most lopsided defeat of the season.

”It’s hard to shoot that well from the perimeter if you’re in the gym shooting by yourself with no defense around you at all,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said.

Pack and Wong each made four 3-point attempts as Miami drilled 50% (11 of 22) from beyond the arc. The Hurricanes have made 10 or more 3-pointers in six games this season.

Miami also outrebounded Florida State 40-23.

The Seminoles streak included a pair of one-point wins in 2021-22.

”We were very motivated coming into this game,” Wong said. ”It really hurt us. We came in this season wanting to win and I feel like we proved it today.”

Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5). Mills shot 4 of 12 from the floor.

Hamilton lamented the lack of rebounds, including none on the offensive glass in the first half.

”I’ve never been on a team that got no offensive rebounds in a half,” Hamilton said. ”I’ve never seen that. I’ve never heard that. We’re playing with four guards and a power forward. I get that. But that’s part of the game. We did not shoot that well. We had plenty of opportunities to get offensive rebounds.”

PACK THEM IN

Pack shot 4 of 7 from 3-point range and continued his hot streak from long range. The Kansas State transfer is 25 of 53 (47.1%) from beyond the arc in his last seven games, a hot streak that dates to a road win over Notre Dame on Dec. 30.

TAKEAWAYS

Miami: The Hurricanes pulled in front with a 15-0 run to take a 19-4 lead and never looked back, hitting 10 or more 3-pointers for a second straight game.

Florida State: The Seminoles lacked energy from the start and had just six rebounds in the first half while Miami had seven offensive rebounds.

UP NEXT

Miami is at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Florida State plays host to No. 24 Clemson on Saturday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25