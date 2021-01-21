Packers add veteran CB Tramon Williams to practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)The Green Bay Packers have brought back veteran defensive back Tramon Williams and added him to their practice squad.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the signing of Williams on Thursday. The Packers (14-3) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) on Sunday in the NFC championship game.

Williams was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, two days after their 17-3 AFC divisional playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The 37-year-old Williams played for the Packers from 2007-14 and from 2018-19.

”It’s great to have him back in the building,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. ”He’s such a great veteran leader. Obviously, he’s played a lot of ball. It’s great to have him in a Green Bay Packer uniform, that’s for sure. We’ll take it through the week and we’ll see where it goes.”

The Packers also released punter Ryan Winslow from the practice squad.

Williams had appeared in six regular-season games and one playoff contest with the Ravens this season. He has played 205 career regular-season games with 153 starts in 14 NFL seasons. His 34 career interceptions rank second among all active NFL players. He made the Pro Bowl in 2010.

His NFL career includes stints with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and Arizona Cardinals (2017) as well as his years with Green Bay and his brief stay in Baltimore.

