Packers plan to open stock offering Tuesday morning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Any Green Bay Packers fans wanting to invest a personal stake in their favorite team has a chance to do so this week.

The NFL’s only community-owned team is opening the sixth stock offering in franchise history Tuesday morning. The price per share is $300 and is limited to people in the United States as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Potential investors should keep in mind that owning stock in the Packers doesn’t constitute an investment in the common usage of the term.

The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock. The Packers say anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.

The last such offering was in 2011-12.

Shares can be purchased online with credit cards, debit cards or electronic bank transfers. They’re also available by mail with a personal check or cashier’s check.

Packers officials said they’d provide more information at www.packers.com on Tuesday.

