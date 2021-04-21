Padres lefty Adrian Morejon has Tommy John surgery

SAN DIEGO (AP)San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon had Tommy John surgery on Tuesday.

The operation on the 22-year-old from Cuba was performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, head physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Morejon came out of his second start of the season, at Texas on April 11, after throwing just 16 pitches in 2/3 of an inning. He had no record and a 3.86 ERA in 4 2/3 innings.

The Padres signed Morejon to an $11 million bonus in July 2016 as the top pitching prospect in the 2016-17 international class. He made his big league debut on July 21, 2019. He’s made 16 appearances in three seasons, including eight starts, and is 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA.

