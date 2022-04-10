PHOENIX (AP)The San Diego Padres scratched starting pitcher Blake Snell from the lineup just before game time on Sunday.

The 2018 AL Cy Young winner went through his usual warm up before the game but right-hander Nabil Crismatt came out to the mound for the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres said Snell didn’t start because of ”left adductor tightness.”

It’s the first bad news for a Padres rotation that’s been brilliant through the first three games. Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea threw 13 innings of no-hit baseball on back-to-back days and Joe Musgrove was solid on Saturday, giving up two runs over six innings.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports