Painter scores 17 to lead Delaware over Fordham 81-71

ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Dylan Painter posted 17 points as Delaware topped Fordham 81-71 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday night.

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 15 points for Delaware (4-1), which won its fourth straight game. Kevin Anderson added 11 points. Andrew Carr had seven rebounds.

Antonio Daye Jr. had 15 points for the Rams (3-3). Chuba Ohams added 12 points and eight rebounds. Darius Quisenberry had 10 points.

