Panarin gets 3 points in second period, Rangers top Bruins

NEW YORK (AP)Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, leading the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins in a preseason game on Tuesday night.

Anthony Bitetto and Kaapo Kakko also scored for the Rangers. New York’s No. 1 goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, played the first half of the game and had 11 saves on 12 shots before being replaced by Tyler Wall. Wall finished with 15 saves.

Jack Studnicka and Urho Vaakanainen scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark played the first half of the game in goal for Boston and made 11 saves. Kyle Keyser stopped seven of eight shots in the third.

ISLANDERS 3, FLYERS 2, OT

In Philadelphia, Anthony Beauvillier’s unassisted goal 22 seconds into overtime gave New York the win over the Flyers.

Adam Pelech and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders. Cory Schneider and Kenneth Appleby split the goaltending duties. Schneider started and stopped 10 of 11 shots. Appleby finished with 15 saves.

Egor Zamula and Maksim Sushko scored for Philadelphia. Carter Hart started in net for the Flyers and made 17 saves on 18 shots over the first two periods. Samuel Ersson made nine saves in just over 20 minutes of action.

HURRICANES 3, LIGHTNING 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, newly acquired Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist in the first period to lead Carolina over defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.

Kotkaniemi, the former member of the Montreal Canadiens who agreed to an offer sheet with the Hurricanes, opened the scoring with a power-play goal 9:07 into the game. He was credited with a secondary assist on Teuvo Teravainen’s power-play goal eight minutes later.

Jack Drury scored in the second period for Carolina, which had free agent signee Frederik Andersen play the entire game in goal. Andersen finished with 36 saves.

Maxime Lagace allowed all three goals on 32 shots for the Lightning. Alex Barre-Boulet scored for Tampa Bay.

SABRES 5, BLUE JACKETS 4, SO

In Columbus, Ohio, Jack Quinn scored the deciding goal in the shootout, helping Buffalo complete a come-from-behind victory over Columbus.

Trailing 4-1 entering the third period, Buffalo got goals from Michael Mersch, J.J. Peterka, and Linus Weissbach to force overtime. Neither team scored in the five-minute overtime session, setting the stage for Quinn’s winner.

Arttu Ruotsalainen also scored for Buffalo. Aaron Dell allow three goals on 15 shots in nearly 30 minutes of action. Dustin Tokarski made 16 saves on 17 shots.

Oliver Bjokstrand scored two goals in a span of 3:41 in the first period for Columbus. Vladislav Gavrikov and Jake Bean added goals in the second period.

Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves split time in nets. Merzlikins started and stopped 14 of 15 shots in the first two periods. Greaves made 11 saves in the third and overtime.

OILERS 6, KRAKEN 0

In Edmonton, Alberta, Brendan Perlini scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in Edmonton’s win over Seattle.

Darnell Nurse, Jesse Puljujarvi and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers. Mike Smith stopped all 18 shots he faced before leaving midway through the second period. Mikko Koskinen came on to record 16 saves.

Seattle goaltender Chris Driedger stopped 18 of 23 shots before giving way to Joey Daccord at the start of the third period. Daccord finished with nine saves as the expansion Kraken fell to 1-1.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, AVALANCHE 3

In Las Vegas, Jonathan Marchessault’s goal with 4:10 left in the third period was the winner for Las Vegas against Colorado.

Alex Pietrangelo, Nicolas Hague, and Patrick Brown also scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit went the distance in the net and finished with 19 saves.

Oskar Olausson, Bowen Byram, and Jack Johnson scored for Colorado, which had Pavel Francouz and Jonas Johansson split time in goal. Francouz started and stopped 14 of 16 shots in the first 30 minutes. Johansson allowed two goals on 12 shots.

KINGS 4, SHARKS 3

In San Jose, Jonathan Quick stopped 22 of 23 shots in just over 31 minutes, leading Los Angeles over San Jose.

Garret Sparks replaced Quick midway through the second and finished with 13 saves. Jordan Spence, Kale Clague, Austin Wagner, and Lias Andersson scored for the Kings.

Timo Meier, Brent Burns, and Tomas Hertl scored for San Jose. James Reimer and Alexei Melnichuk shared the goaltending duties. Reimer started and played the first two periods, finishing with 18 saves on 21 shots. Melnichuk made 11 saves in the third period.

—

