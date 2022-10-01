MONTREAL (AP)Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United was assured of finishing with the fewest points in Major League Soccer after Montreal took advantage of an own goal in a 1-0 win on Saturday night.

Rooney, a former Manchester United and England great, took over as coach in July from Hernan Losada. D.C. (7-20-6) has 27 points and is 14th and last in the Eastern Conference with one game remaining, against visiting Cincinnati on Oct. 9.

Donovan Pines deflected Zachary Brault-Guillard’s cross past goalkeeper David Ochoa in the 41st minute.

Montreal’s James Pantemis had two saves.

Montreal (19-9-5), which already had clinched a playoff berth, closes the regular season Oct. 9 at home against Inter Miami (7-20-6).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.