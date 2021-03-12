Panthers aim to maintain momentum vs. surprising Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks, who have not advanced past the first round of the NHL playoffs since winning their sixth Stanley Cup in 2015, are considered by many to be the league’s surprise team this season.

On Saturday night, the Blackhawks will visit the Florida Panthers, who have also exceeded expectations so far this season.

This will be the first time the teams have met in nearly two months. Host Florida beat Chicago 5-2 on Jan. 17. Two days later, the visiting Blackhawks lost to the Panthers 5-4 on Frank Vatrano’s overtime goal.

The Panthers enter Saturday’s game having won four of their past five games. Many of Florida’s 17 wins this season have been of the comeback variety, including Thursday’s 5-4 overtime win over Columbus when the Panthers trailed 4-2 in the third period.

“I think we’re a relentless team,” said Vatrano, who has two of Florida’s four overtime goals this year. “It’s a good identity to have.”

That Jan. 19 Panthers-Blackhawks matchup marked the NHL debut for Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen, who played four seasons in Liiga, the top professional league in his native Finland, and two years in the American Hockey League.

Lankinen has helped steady the Blackhawks, who fell to 0-3-1 after that second Panthers loss. Since then, however, the Blackhawks are 14-6-4. For the season, Lankinen, 25, has established himself as a favorite for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL’s top rookie. He is 10-4-4 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

“Whenever I get the chance to start, I’m going to earn my net,” said Lankinen, who started this season third on Chicago’s depth chart. “I do my best and go from there.”

Chicago’s backup goalie is Malcolm Subban, who is 4-3-1 with a 3.04 GAA and a .907 save percentage. His last game was a 6-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said Lankinen’s composure, athleticism, positioning and awareness have been impressive.

“I love how he carries himself,” Colliton said. “He’s been really good for us.”

Florida’s goaltending duties have been split between Sergei Bobrovsky (10-2-2, 3.01 GAA) and Chris Driedger (7-3-2, 2.40 GAA).

Offensively, the Panthers are led in points by Jonathan Huberdeau (32 points, team-high 22 assists) and Aleksander Barkov (28 points, 19 assists). Patric Hornqvist leads the team with 11 goals. Defensemen Aaron Ekblad (nine goals, 10 assists) and Keith Yandle (three goals, 14 assists) have also been productive.

For Chicago, Patrick Kane is having another big season with a team-high 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists). Named the league’s MVP in 2016, Kane is again being hyped for the Hart Memorial Trophy.

Alex DeBrincat, 23, leads the Blackhawks with 15 goals in 24 games. He scored 18 goals in 70 games last season after he had combined for 69 goals in his first two seasons in the league.

Huberdeau, who has six assists and two goals during his current five-game points streak, will be a good test for Chicago’s defense as the Blackhawks continue to chase the playoffs.

Florida is in third place in the Central Division with 38 points, and Chicago is fourth with 33. That battle for postseason positioning — the top four teams in each division qualify — adds significance to the game, especially in a condensed schedule.

“We’re in a playoff spot now,” Vatrano said. “We need to win, and we’re doing that now.”

