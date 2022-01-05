Panthers beat Flames 6-2, extend winning streak to 4 games

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP)Patric Hornqvist scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped a season-high 47 shots and the Florida Panthers pushed their winning streak to four games by topping the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Joe Thornton got a history-making go-ahead goal late in the first period for Florida, which improved to 18-3-0 on home ice. Anthony Duclair, Ryan Lomberg and Lucas Carlsson also scored for Florida, and Brandon Montour had the second three-assist game of his career.

Carter Verhaeghe had two assists for Florida, which is now 19-0-0 when scoring at least four goals this season.

The 42-year-old Thornton has now scored in 26 consecutive years and counting.

Johnny Gaudreau got his 14th goal of the season for Calgary, and Blake Coleman also scored. Jacob Markstrom stopped 39 shots for the Flames.

LIGHTNING 7, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ondrej Palat had two goals and an assist as Tampa Bay snapped a three-game skid by routing Columbus.

Brayden Point added a goal and two assists for the Lightning, who scored three power-play goals. Corey Perry and Patrick Maroon each had a goal and an assist, Anthony Cirelli added two assists, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Alex Killorn also scored.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots in his 17th win, tying Frederik Andersen of Carolina for the NHL lead.

Gus Nyquist had a goal and an assist for an illness-ravaged Columbus team. Dean Kukan also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves for Columbus in his first start since Nov. 27, a span that included a stint in COVID-19 protocols.

AVALANCHE 4, BLACKHAWKS 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) – Cale Makar scored his 14th goal of the season 2:38 into overtime, and surging Colorado dealt Chicago its fifth straight loss.

Defenseman Erik Johnson had two goals as Colorado won for the seventh time in eight games. Alex Newhook also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.

Alex DeBrincat scored two power-play goals on consecutive shots, and Jonathan Toews scored in the second period for Chicago. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 29 stops.

BRUINS 5, DEVILS 3

BOSTON (AP) – David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:49 left in the third period and Boston beat New Jersey.

Curtis Lazar had a goal and an assist, Oskar Steen scored his first career goal and the Bruins won their third straight since returning after they had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19.

Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Brandon Carlo sealed it on a goal with 23 seconds to play. Linus Ullmark finished with 23 saves for the Bruins, who ended New Jersey’s three-game winning streak.

Nathan Bastian, Tomas Tatar and Damon Severson scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves for New Jersey, which rallied from deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 to tie it but could not complete the comeback.

RED WINGS 6, SHARKS 2

DETROIT (AP) – Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter each scored twice, including short-handed goals on the same penalty, and Detroit topped San Jose.

Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for Detroit. Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves.

Jasper Weatherby and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks. James Reimer stopped 20 of 24 shots before being replaced by Adin Hill (five saves) at the start of the third period.

After Detroit forward Giovanni Smith was penalized five minutes for boarding and given a game misconduct after a hit against defenseman Jacob Middleton late in the first period, Suter scored on a breakaway and Bertuzzi added a goal off a feed from Carter Rowney in the second period, during the extended power play. Detroit hadn’t scored two short-handed goals on the same penalty kill since Dec. 17, 1999, against Colorado.

JETS 3, COYOTES 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots and Winnipeg beat Arizona for its third straight win.

Evgeny Svechnikov, Pierre Luc-Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets. Ehlers scored into an empty net with 45 seconds to play.

Shayne Gostisbehere stole the puck at the blue line and scored unassisted to get Arizona on the board at 6:41 of the third. It was Gostisbehere’s sixth goal of the season. Karel Vejmelka made 46 saves.

DUCKS 4, FLYERS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Troy Terry scored his first NHL hat trick and Anaheim defeated Philadelphia, giving Ducks coach Dallas Eakins his 100th NHL win behind the bench.

The right wing is third in the league with 21 goals, including 11 that have tied the game or given the Ducks a lead. He had a pair of goals in the first period and completed the first hat trick of his five-year career with an empty-net goal with 49 seconds remaining.

Sonny Milano also scored and Jamie Drysdale had two assists for Anaheim, which snapped a two-game skid. John Gibson stopped 28 shots.

Cam Atkinson scored Philadelphia’s goal and Carter Hart made 29 saves.

PREDATORS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Filip Forsberg scored twice, Juuse Saros made 41 saves and Nashville beat Vegas.

Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which moved past St. Louis into first place in the Central Division with 44 points.

The Golden Knights, on a 10-3-1 run, lost their second straight at home after falling to Winnipeg on Sunday. Despite both losses, Vegas still leads the Pacific Division – and Western Conference – with 45 points.

William Karlsson and Shea Theodore scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson made his first career start and stopped 23 shots for Vegas.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports