CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistants on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which it allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half.

Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

Cooper has been with the Panthers since 2020, while Pasqualoni, the former head coach at Syracuse, joined the Panthers this offseason.

Defensive assistant Bobby Maffei will take on added responsibilities with the defensive backs, with interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb playing a more prominent role in that area, too. Pass rush specialist Don Johnson and assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton will continue to coach the defensive line without Pasqualoni.

The Panthers (2-7) host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL