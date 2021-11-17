Land of 1,000 Ducks: Franchise wins, Getzlaf career points

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Trevor Zegras scored his second goal in overtime to extend the Anaheim Ducks’ winning streak to eight – and notch the 1,000th franchise win – with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Ryan Getzlaf reached 1,000 career points and Troy Terry extended his point streak to 15 games for the Ducks, who remain unbeaten in November and have won six straight at home dating back to Oct. 31. John Gibson stopped 28 shots for the Ducks.

It’s the second straight game Zegras has had two goals. His overtime-winner with 45 seconds left came on wrist shot to beat Washington goaltender Vitek Vanecek.

Garrett Pilon and Tom Wilson scored and Vanecek made 28 saves for the Capitals, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

Getzlaf and Terry each had an assist on Cam Fowler’s goal early in the first period. Getzlaf became the 92nd player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points with the primary assist. He is also the seventh active player to reach the milestone.

Meanwhile, Terry is tied with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for the NHL’s longest point streak. No other player has recorded a streak of more than nine games.

FLYERS 2, FLAMES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Cam Atkinson scored just 45 seconds into overtime and Carter Hart made 33 saves to lift Philadelphia over Calgary.

Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers.

Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames, who have lost six of eight. Jacob Markstrom had 41 saves in Calgary’s fourth game of a seven-game trip.

After Johnny Gaudreau turned the puck over in the 3-on-3 overtime, Sean Couturier took a shot on a 2-on-1 with Atkinson. Markstrom made the pad stop on Couturier, but the rebound bounced right to Atkinson on the far side and he deposited the puck for his team-leading seventh goal.

JETS 5, OILERS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Nikolaj Ehlers, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele scored in the second period of Winnipeg’s win over Edmonton.

Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, and Josh Morrissey had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots as Winnipeg finished 5-1-1 on a seven-game homestand.

NHL-leading scorer Leon Draisaitl had a pair of power-play goals early in the third period for Edmonton, giving him 17 goals and 33 points on the season. Connor McDavid, second in league scoring, assisted on both goals to up his point total to 29 and give him at least a point in every one of the Oilers’ 15 games this season.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced over two periods before being replaced by Stuart Skinner, who had eight saves.

SHARKS 4, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Timo Meier had a goal and an assist to keep up his strong start to the season in San Jose’s win over Minnesota.

Mario Ferraro, Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl also scored for San Jose. Logan Couture and Rudolfs Balcers had two assists, and James Reimer made 26 saves as the Sharks won for the second time in six games.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota, which lost for the second time in seven games. Cam Talbot stopped 17 shots.

Meier, who returned Saturday after missing five games while in COVID-19 protocol, has six goals and eight assists to tie Couture with a team-high 14 points.

COYOTES 3, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Barrett Hayton scored twice, Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves and Arizona got a rare road win by beating St. Louis.

Kyle Capobianco scored his first goal of the season for Arizona, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won in regulation for only the second time in 16 games this season.

Torey Krug scored in his return from COVID-19 protocol for St. Louis, which lost its fourth straight game. Jordan Kyrou also scored and Ryan O’Reilly added two assists for the Blues, who beat Arizona 7-4 on Oct. 18 in Phoenix.

Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for St. Louis.

PANTHERS 6, ISLANDERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots and Florida overcame the loss of center Aleksander Barkov to remain unbeaten at home by routing New York.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Carter Verhaeghe, Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano all scored goals. Ryan Lomberg recorded his first goal of the season and Patric Hornqvist had a goal and an assist.

Ilya Sorokin allowed four goals on 17 shots in the first period for the Islanders and was replaced before the second by Semyon Varlamov, who finished with 17 saves. Kyle Palmieri scored the goal for the Islanders, who ended a 13-game trip.

Barkov collided knee-on-knee with Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield with 18:13 left in the second period. Barkov remained on the ice for several minutes before leaving and not putting weight on his left knee. He did not return to the game with what was officially called a lower-body injury.

SABRES 2, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Dustin Tokarski stopped a career-high 45 shots as Buffalo beat Pittsburgh.

His previous high was 44 saves on April 1. He turned aside 19 shots in the third period alone, when outshot the Sabres 20-3. Tokarski has stopped 78 of the last 81 shots he’s faced.

Buffalo saw second-period goals from Kyle Okposo and Colin Miller for its second win in three games.

Jake Guentzel for Pittsburgh, which lost its third straight game and eight of its last 10. Tristan Jarry made 17 saves for the Penguins,

MAPLE LEAFS 3, PREDATORS 0

TORONTO (AP) – Jack Campbell made 24 saves to register his third shutout of the season and Toronto defeated Nashville.

Auston Matthews, David Kampf and Mitch Marner scored for Toronto, which has won nine of its last 10 games. Matthews and Kampf both added assists.

Juuse Saros stopped 31 shots as Nashville lost in regulation for just the second time in its last 11 contests.

It was Campbell’s seventh career shutout and his 100th regular-season NHL game.

Toronto honored Dion Phaneuf before puck drop after the former captain announced his retirement earlier Tuesday.

RANGERS 3, CANADIENS 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Chris Kreider had another goal, Kaapo Kakko scored for the second straight game, and New York beat Montreal for their fourth straight win.

Julien Gauthier also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves to help the Rangers beat the Canadiens for the fourth time in five meetings. New York also won at Montreal on Oct. 16, spoiling the Canadiens’ home opener.

Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal, which fell to 1-7-1 on the road. Cayden Primeau had 31 saves in his first start of the season.

STARS 4, RED WINGS 2

DALLAS (AP) – Jason Robertson scored twice and Jake Oettinger made 28 saves in his season debut as Dallas beat Detroit.

Ryan Suter, Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, who have won two straight games for only the second time this season.

Filip Zadina and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, now losers of three of their last four games. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 25 shots but his three-game winning streak was snapped.

